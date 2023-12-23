Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

