Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

