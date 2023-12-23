argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.50.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on argenx

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $372.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.