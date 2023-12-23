Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $238.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

