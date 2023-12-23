Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners accounts for approximately 6.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.35% of Holly Energy Partners worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.