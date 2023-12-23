Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.