Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 1.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 300.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 437,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 328,448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 7,840,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,736. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

