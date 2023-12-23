Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 4.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,397. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.