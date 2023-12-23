Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,355. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

