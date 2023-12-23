Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $591,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.67. 2,448,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,700. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

