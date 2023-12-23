Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $70.16. 2,226,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

