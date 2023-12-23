Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DG traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 1,969,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

