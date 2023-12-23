Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.