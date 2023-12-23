Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NUE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.
In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
