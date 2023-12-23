Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 888,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,024. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

