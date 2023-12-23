Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 14,177 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 2.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 9,777,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,602,031. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

