Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

