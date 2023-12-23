Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,068,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.