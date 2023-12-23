Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,325 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

