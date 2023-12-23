Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 547 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 37,265,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657,820. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

