Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.95. 3,387,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

