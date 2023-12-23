Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 173 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 454.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 113.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.