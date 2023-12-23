Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ares Management by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $6,732,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510 in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

