Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 150,214 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

