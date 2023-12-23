Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $524.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

