Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $367,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $321,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,213.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,067.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,173.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

