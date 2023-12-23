Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.