Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

