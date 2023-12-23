Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $14.55 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

A opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.