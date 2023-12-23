Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,260 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Okta were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Okta by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Okta stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

