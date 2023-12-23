Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Envista worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Envista by 33.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Envista by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 182,084 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Envista Stock Down 0.9 %

NVST opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

