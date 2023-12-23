Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $15.14 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $55.37 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

