Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.49 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 154,427 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.