Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.