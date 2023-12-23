Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 13,677 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.