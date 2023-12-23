Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,972 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $349,536,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.