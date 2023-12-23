Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of Perion Network worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

