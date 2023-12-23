Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,389 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

