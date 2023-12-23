Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 17,544 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.43. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

