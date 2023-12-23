Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

