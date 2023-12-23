Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 15.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Hershey by 98.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 124,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 5.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Hershey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Hershey stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.