Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.93.

ARVN stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

