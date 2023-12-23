Asset Planning Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned approximately 0.93% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

DFAR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. 322,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $730.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

