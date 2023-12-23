Asset Planning Corporation Has $506,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,875. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

