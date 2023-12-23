Asset Planning Corporation Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 0.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

VIOV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

