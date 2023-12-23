Asset Planning Corporation Has $9 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

