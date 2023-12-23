Asset Planning Corporation Purchases 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.