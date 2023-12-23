Asset Planning Corporation Purchases 3,836 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

