Asset Planning Corporation Raises Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.38. 671,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

