Asset Planning Corporation Sells 1,980 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Asset Planning Corporation cut its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 9.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 1.45% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 62,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.40. 173,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

