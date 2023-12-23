Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5116 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.